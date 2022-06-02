PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 11.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 45,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,219,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Otworth acquired 142,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,546,000 after buying an additional 11,071,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,343,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 218,831 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

