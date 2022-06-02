PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. PVH has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 109.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PVH by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PVH by 245.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

