PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.65. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 11,228 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $506.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

