PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.65. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 11,228 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $506.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

