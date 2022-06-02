Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Qiagen posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,286. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

