Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLIGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 8,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. Qilian International Holding Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

