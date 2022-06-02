QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.02 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $44.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.99 billion to $45.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $48.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.95 billion to $50.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.81. The stock had a trading volume of 178,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853,667. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

