Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 4,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 363,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,423,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,168 shares of company stock valued at $176,421. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,139,000 after buying an additional 42,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 15.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 185,673 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 81.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 562,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 56.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

