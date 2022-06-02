Quark Hits 1-Day Volume of $86,421.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $992,942.45 and approximately $86,421.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,889,681 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

