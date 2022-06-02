Qubitica Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00226425 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.59 or 0.01909558 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00316022 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.