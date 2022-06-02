Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Receives $182.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QUILF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 198.33 ($2.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective (down previously from GBX 221.67 ($2.80)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.99 on Monday. Quilter has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

