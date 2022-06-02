Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rakuten Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

