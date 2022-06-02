Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 622,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACK. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ranpak by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranpak by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after buying an additional 171,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ranpak by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 4,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,270. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

