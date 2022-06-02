Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,289. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.