Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

