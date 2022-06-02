Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of Realty Income worth $75,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.