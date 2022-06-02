ReapChain Reaches Market Cap of $17.63 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and $5.28 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,995.81 or 0.99967298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

