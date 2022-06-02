RED (RED) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,438.00

RED (RED) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. RED has a market cap of $284,168.65 and $24,438.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00211558 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001372 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006331 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000067 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

