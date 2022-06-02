Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 361,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Crowell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

