Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

RRBI opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 32.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael D. Crowell purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.