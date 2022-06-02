Reef Market Capitalization Reaches $86.97 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $86.97 million and approximately $27.05 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.73 or 1.00151496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00134089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,493,328,894 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

