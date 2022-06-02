ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is 2Xideas AG’s 3rd Largest Position

2Xideas AG cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up approximately 6.0% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 2Xideas AG owned 0.26% of ResMed worth $99,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ResMed by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,743. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

