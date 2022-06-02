Reviewing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Cian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Globant and Cian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

Globant currently has a consensus target price of $296.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.91%. Cian has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. Given Cian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.77% 10.98% 7.89% Cian N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globant and Cian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.30 billion 6.52 $96.07 million $2.62 77.10 Cian $81.20 million 2.89 -$38.50 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Cian.

Summary

Globant beats Cian on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. The company also provides smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical device, research and development, and precision medicine services; media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality services; cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, it offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, smart venue, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, the company provides smart underwriting, monitoring, and digital collection services; digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, it operates augmented coding and testing, StarMeUp, PagoChat, ShopChat, and Walmeric platforms. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Cian (Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Larnaca, Cyprus.

