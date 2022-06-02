Revomon Hits One Day Volume of $182,824.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Revomon has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $182,824.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 868.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,340.46 or 0.67246847 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 494.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00435910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

