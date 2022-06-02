REVV (REVV) Reaches Market Cap of $7.26 Million

REVV (REVV) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. REVV has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $3.10 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,791.35 or 0.99973782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.