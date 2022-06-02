Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

