Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.53. Ring Energy shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 72,942 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $496.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.