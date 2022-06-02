Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,722,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,265,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.05) to GBX 5,600 ($70.85) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

