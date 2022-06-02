RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 8% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.02. 76,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,996,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

