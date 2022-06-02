Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Tops $0.0651 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 748.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,308.61 or 0.67189096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 506.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00439940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031865 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

