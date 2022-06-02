Rover Group (ROVR) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rover Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rover Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rover Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rover Group Competitors 271 1024 1551 85 2.49

Rover Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 77.12%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Rover Group has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rover Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million -$64.05 million -4.70 Rover Group Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 23.70

Rover Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% Rover Group Competitors -24.25% 340.80% -3.81%

Summary

Rover Group rivals beat Rover Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.