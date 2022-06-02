Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,303,668 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.21% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $317,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $61,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.05.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.91. 7,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

