Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 195 ($2.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($11.07) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.61) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.78).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 122.10 ($1.54) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 276.38. The firm has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.98).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

