Royal Bank of Canada Trims Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Target Price to GBX 330

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 330 ($4.18) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PETS. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.44) to GBX 385 ($4.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.01) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 478.57 ($6.05).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON PETS opened at GBX 338.80 ($4.29) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($126,371.77). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30), for a total value of £205,530 ($260,032.89).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.