Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $292,528.58 and $16,176.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 748.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,308.61 or 0.67189096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 506.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00439940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031865 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,374,005 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.