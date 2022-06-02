RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Vice Chairman William Coulter Acquires 30,377 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William Coulter purchased 30,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $501,524.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 14.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

