RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Vice Chairman William Coulter Acquires 30,377 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William Coulter purchased 30,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $501,524.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of RMBL stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 14.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
