Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.89

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.89 and last traded at $76.68, with a volume of 129816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $16,131,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

