Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 118.41%.

Safe-T Group stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Safe-T Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe-T Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.