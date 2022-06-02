SAFE2 Price Reaches $236.23 on Major Exchanges (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 751.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,682.72 or 0.98049588 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 776.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00454138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

