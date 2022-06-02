SafeBlast Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. SafeBlast has a market cap of $734,216.50 and approximately $209,761.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,189.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.00619355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00174772 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

