Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 6th

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 21-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

SAPMY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Several research firms have commented on SAPMY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Saipem from €1.20 ($1.29) to €1.30 ($1.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Saipem from €1.20 ($1.29) to €1.30 ($1.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

