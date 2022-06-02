Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.7-$31.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Get Salesforce alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.92. 213,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,808,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,009,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.