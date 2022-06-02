Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

NYSE CRM opened at $176.07 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.37 billion, a PE ratio of 170.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,009,332. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

