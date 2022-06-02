Sangoma Technologies’ (STC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

TSE STC opened at C$11.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$9.70 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.69.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

