Scge Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 44,410,178 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,410,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,567,000. NU makes up approximately 4.7% of Scge Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned about 0.96% of NU as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $795,260,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,925,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 318,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,843,524. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

