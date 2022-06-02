Schusterman Interests LLC Invests $30.13 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,133,000. Carvana accounts for about 13.0% of Schusterman Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schusterman Interests LLC owned about 0.08% of Carvana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carvana by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $488,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,746.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,736,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,255,525. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 55,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,046,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.