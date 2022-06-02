Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $890.85

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 890.85 ($11.27) and traded as low as GBX 800.40 ($10.13). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 806.60 ($10.20), with a volume of 2,511,659 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 886.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.54. The company has a market capitalization of £11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.02%.
About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.