Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $890.85

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 890.85 ($11.27) and traded as low as GBX 800.40 ($10.13). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 806.60 ($10.20), with a volume of 2,511,659 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 886.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.54. The company has a market capitalization of £11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.02%.

In other news, insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 961 ($12.16) per share, for a total transaction of £96,100 ($121,584.01).

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

