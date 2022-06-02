Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth $6,909,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Seaboard by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seaboard by 7,123.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Seaboard by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 9,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,193.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $3,577.79 and a twelve month high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

About Seaboard (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.