Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

SHIP opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $193,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seanergy Maritime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

