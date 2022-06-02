Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $179.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

