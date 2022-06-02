Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of SHIP opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $179.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 41.67%.
SHIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.81.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.