Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

SHIP stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHIP. StockNews.com started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seanergy Maritime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

